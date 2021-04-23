Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,095. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

