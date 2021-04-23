Private Ocean LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,850. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $217.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average of $195.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

