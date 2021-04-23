Private Ocean LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,164. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

