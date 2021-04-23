Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2,476.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,630 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

