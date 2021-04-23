Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.92. 63,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average is $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

