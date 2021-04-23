Private Ocean LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 89,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,744. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

