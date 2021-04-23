PRIZM (PZM) One Day Volume Tops $1.00 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. PRIZM has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001671 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,707,984,526 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.