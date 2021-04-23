Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.02 and last traded at C$23.90. Approximately 87,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 51,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.64.

PRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.01. The stock has a market cap of C$484.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 18.99.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.5069811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

