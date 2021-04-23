Project Inverse (XIV) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $621,803.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.34 or 1.00238279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.20 or 0.00644615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.48 or 0.01024953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

