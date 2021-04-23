Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,173. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.