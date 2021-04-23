Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.26. 15,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,173. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

