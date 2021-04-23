Propy (PRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.10 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $43.10 million and $580,789.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

