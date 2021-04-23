ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 5,080.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

Shares of UDOW opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $143.08.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

