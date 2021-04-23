Prosper Price Tops $1.80 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $8.05 million and $1.30 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00161511 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.