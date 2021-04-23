ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.13. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 250,260 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.