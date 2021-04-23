Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.08 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $61.08 million and $738,865.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

