Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.61 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.86 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 31,511,601 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £29.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

