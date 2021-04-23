Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFS stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

