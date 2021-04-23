ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0005

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 18% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $92,457.94 and approximately $128.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.56 or 0.00511447 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00033958 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.38 or 0.03202720 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,272,978 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.