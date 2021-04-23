PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. PTON has a market capitalization of $351,818.15 and $103.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

