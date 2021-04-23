Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.01 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $657,227.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

