Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

PSA stock opened at $276.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $276.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

