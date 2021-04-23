Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

PMMAF opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26. Puma has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.