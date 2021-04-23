Pundi X NEM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,146.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $61,146.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00063674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00278624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,287.10 or 1.00030834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00636484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.49 or 0.01027940 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.