Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00091847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.66 or 0.00692151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.02 or 0.08255938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

