Pundi X Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00068013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.76 or 0.07852143 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

