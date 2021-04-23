Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $656.76 million and $104.64 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

