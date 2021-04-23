PWR Coin (PWR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 56% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $227,320.93 and $288.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,826.58 or 1.00017214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.13 or 0.01234078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.00514523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00359282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00133177 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004332 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

