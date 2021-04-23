Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $21.94 or 0.00042924 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $16,908.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,153.59 or 1.00061472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.03 or 0.01038754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.