Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of AAP opened at $200.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $112.80 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

