Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.56). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

