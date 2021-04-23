Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BMRN opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

