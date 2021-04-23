Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.