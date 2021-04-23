Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Increased by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

