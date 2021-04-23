Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 53,579 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

