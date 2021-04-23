Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Lowered by KeyCorp

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenneco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NYSE:TEN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $831.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $747,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $736,610.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,093,717 shares of company stock valued at $140,004,254. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

