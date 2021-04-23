Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $179.14 on Friday. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in The Middleby by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

