Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Issued By KeyCorp

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EA. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.