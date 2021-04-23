Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLAY. Truist raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

