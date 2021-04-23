Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

IBKR opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,151,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,879,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,148,830 shares of company stock valued at $84,697,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

