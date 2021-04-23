Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

NYSE MUR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

