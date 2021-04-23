Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

UFPI opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

