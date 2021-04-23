Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By KeyCorp

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

