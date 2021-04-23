Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 138,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

