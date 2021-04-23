Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

