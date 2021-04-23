Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.