Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Lifted by Analyst

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

NYSE:AN opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,701,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

