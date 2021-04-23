Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.00.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,457.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,393.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

