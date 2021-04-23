Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Boosted by Analyst

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $5,360,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

