Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

